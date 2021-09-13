Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

