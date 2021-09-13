Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.92. 136,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,615. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $406.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,116,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,419,710. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

