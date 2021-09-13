South State Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. 109,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

