ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

