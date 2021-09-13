Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $306.80 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

