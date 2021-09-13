Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 9.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.50. 45,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

