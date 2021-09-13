CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

