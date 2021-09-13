Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) traded down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.02. 4,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,400,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.