salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.