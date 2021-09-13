Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 16,771 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $159,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $76,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

