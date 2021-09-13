Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 151,938 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 151,938 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $76,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.11. 85,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

