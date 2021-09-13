Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.