Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

