Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings per share of $3.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 256,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.