Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 7th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.82. 9,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average of $218.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

