Betterment LLC Has $174.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $174,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 429,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.78. 7,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.