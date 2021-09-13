iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is XML Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.19. 34,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

