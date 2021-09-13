XML Financial LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 42,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 399.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,314,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

