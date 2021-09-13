XML Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,259. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.