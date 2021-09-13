SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

