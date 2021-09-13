XML Financial LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Repligen worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 175.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.97. 12,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

