Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 118,189 shares.The stock last traded at $37.57 and had previously closed at $38.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $659.93 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

