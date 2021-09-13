Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $16.41. Adagene shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.