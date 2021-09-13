World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.88

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.88 and last traded at $201.88, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,216 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

