Open Platform Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $8,636.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00152473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.