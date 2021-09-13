Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 5.5%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 5,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,815,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

ZEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.