Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.39

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 78495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

