IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.39 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $160.06 million and $19.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00122219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00174710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,461.89 or 1.00074885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.26 or 0.07191900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00928651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,037,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,012,202 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IRISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.