Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,211. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

