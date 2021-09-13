Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $7,210.37 and $148.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00122219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00174710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,461.89 or 1.00074885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.26 or 0.07191900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00928651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

