Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €7.05 ($8.29). The stock had a trading volume of 483,436 shares. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.54.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

