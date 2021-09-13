Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $464,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 41.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1,072.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

