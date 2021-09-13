Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend by 225.0% over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

