Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 767 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

