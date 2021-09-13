Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $260.23. 28,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

