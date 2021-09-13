Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.36. 16,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,488. The stock has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

