Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

