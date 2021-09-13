Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $18.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,857.41. 36,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

