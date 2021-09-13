Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes $256,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $169.95. 56,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,367. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

