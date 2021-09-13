Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $35.05 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $862.80 million and $35.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUDIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.