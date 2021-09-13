Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,464.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $1,464.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

