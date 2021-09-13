Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 7,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,592. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

