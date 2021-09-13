Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 40,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,834,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

