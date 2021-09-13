Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

