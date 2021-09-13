Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 602,310 shares.The stock last traded at $140.45 and had previously closed at $141.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

