Traders Purchase Large Volume of GlaxoSmithKline Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 33,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 286% compared to the average daily volume of 8,691 call options.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.69. 74,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,173. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $57,942,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

