RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 9.5%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.25. 4,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 931,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

