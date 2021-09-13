RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 9.5%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.25. 4,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 931,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.13.
In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.