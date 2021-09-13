Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 837,228 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCR shares. Macquarie downgraded Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $9,946,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Score Media and Gaming by 2,584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,213 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,105,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

