Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

RBC stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,658. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

