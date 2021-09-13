Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. 144,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,835,505. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

